Conservative Commentator Calls For Sacramento To Be Bombed By North Korea

August 11, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: North Korea, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A conservative commentator and personality for the National Rifle Association’s online TV network is apparently not a fan of Sacramento.

Grant Stinchfield tweeted Thursday night, “Let’s send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!”

The tweet comes amid heightened tensions between the US and North Korea. The rogue state has threatened to launch missiles at Guam, which is a U.S. territory.

Stinchfield’s tweets show he is no fan of liberal politics. His singling out of Sacramento appears to follow that line, with Sacramento – of course – being the host of California’s Democrat-dominated government.

The tweet was deleted early Friday afternoon, but not before hundreds of people responded.

A recent test of North Korea’s missiles appeared to show that they could possibly reach the West Coast of the U.S. Tensions have also increased as reports surfaced that North Korea’s missiles now have the ability to carry a nuclear warhead.

 

