Student Waiting To Be Interviewed For Paramedic Internship Saves Choking Man

August 11, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento State, San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO (AP) — A man who started choking in a San Luis Obispo coffeehouse was saved by a Sacramento State student who was waiting to interview for a paramedic internship.

Coastal Peaks Coffee owner Mike Knight tells The Tribune  newspaper he was leaving his office Wednesday to go out into the cafe area when he heard someone choking and saw a young man quickly come to the man’s aid.

The student, Will Stewart, was hanging out with other candidates for internships with San Luis Ambulance. He tells the newspaper he saw the man choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Fred Motlo, a San Luis Ambulance field supervisor, says Stewart didn’t mention the incident during the internship interview and they did not find out about it until later.

Stewart got the internship.

