Lanes Blocked On Southbound I-5 Due To Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in south Sacramento are blocked due to a crash Friday morning.
The scene is near the 43rd Avenue offramp.
Two cars were involved in a crash a little before 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. One car is overturned and there are reports of injuries.
Drivers are being diverted to Seamas Avenue. Anyone else should try to use Highway 99 to avoid traffic.
Traffic is backing up past the Sutterville Road.
Caltrans says they don’t know yet when the road will be cleared.