Former Stockton Mayor To Take Plea Deal In Amador County Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva has reached a plea deal in one of the court cases he’s the defendant in.

Friday, Silva’s lawyers announced he will plead no contest in the 2016 Amador County case allegedly involving a game of strip poker at his youth camp.

Three charges against Silva will be dropped in exchange for no contest plea on a statute allowing someone under 21 to have a beer.

According to Silva’s legal team, the former mayor will face no jail time and instead is expected to get one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Silva is still on trial in Stockton for embezzlement charges. The DA’s office says they are still discussing a possible jury trial date, along with discovery issues and the bail condition.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated four charges against Silva would be dropped.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    So another No sentence for a politician.

