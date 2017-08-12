WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Rising Number Of Sea Lions Treated For Domoic Acid Poisoning

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — Marine experts in the San Francisco Bay Area say an alarming number of sea lions are being treated for poisoning linked to toxic algae blooms.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito says it has treated 68 sea lions suffering from domoic acid poisoning, compared with 70 in all of 2016.

Michael Milstein, a spokesman for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says the number “is more pronounced than we’ve seen in the past few years.”

Most of the animals are being rescued from the Central Coast and brought to the center, but experts said domoic acid levels are rising and creeping further up the coast.

The sea lions are exposed to the toxins when they eat surface fish such as sardines and anchovies that consume the algae.

 

  1. Jerry Cason says:
    August 12, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I HOPE MY TAX MONEY IS NOT BEING USED TO SAVE THE PEST

