Rising Number Of Sea Lions Treated For Domoic Acid Poisoning

Sacramento Homeless Fight Shifts Money Away From Women's ShelterCounty officials announced they would cut off funding to St. John’s Program For Real Change in September. That funding is now going to Volunteers of America.

Retaliation Fears Surround Investigation Of California Capitol HarassmentAfter waiting weeks for a response from lawmakers, the women say they received a press release saying the Senate will now let an outside legal team handle all harassment complaints, instead of doing it on their own.

Stockton Group Teaming Up To Help Mexico Earthquake VictimsYenderina Gutierrez Castro is one of the survivors of the devastating magnitude-7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico almost two months ago.

Call Kurtis Investigates: A Veteran's Journey From Homelessness To HopeWe first met Keith Bell a year ago. His dad just died. He could no longer pay the bills, and his stress was mounting. He was fearful he'd end up on the streets.