4 Year Old Girl Shot Multiple Times In Stockton

August 13, 2017 1:50 PM

Stockton, CA, (CBS 13)- a 4 year old girl was shot multiple times in Stockton Saturday night.

Stockton Police confirm to CBS 13 that the girls father was pulling his car into a gas station  on the 3400 block of East Main street just after 8pm when the shooting occurred.

Three men pulled up in a white two door vehicle and shot into the car where the child was located striking the child multiple times.

The Girl was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Critical but Stable Condition.

Stockton Police are asking for you assistance, if you know anything about this shooting please call police.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch