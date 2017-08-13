4 Year Old Girl Shot Multiple Times In Stockton

Stockton, CA, (CBS 13)- a 4 year old girl was shot multiple times in Stockton Saturday night.
Stockton Police confirm to CBS 13 that the girls father was pulling his car into a gas station on the 3400 block of East Main street just after 8pm when the shooting occurred.
Three men pulled up in a white two door vehicle and shot into the car where the child was located striking the child multiple times.
The Girl was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Critical but Stable Condition.
Stockton Police are asking for you assistance, if you know anything about this shooting please call police.