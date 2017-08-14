49ers Are Retaining Their First Female Assistant Coach, Katie Sowers

August 14, 2017 9:36 AM
Katie Sowers made history by becoming the first female coach within the San Francisco 49ers. She will continue making history as she remains with the team for the duration of the season.

On Saturday, Sowers took to Facebook to announce her accepting the “season long postion.” She thanked her close friend and mentor Scott Pioli, the Falcons‘ assistant general manager, in her post as well.

The Mercury News reported that before Sowers began coaching, she played professional football, was an adviser for USA Football, and was general manager for the Kansas City Titans of the Women’s Football Alliance.

When Kyle Shanahan became coach for the 49ers, he recieved a call from Sowers.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Shanahan said “She just hit me up… her internship was up over there and asked if we would want her here… We’re excited to have her.”

