Californians Are Among The Worst Tippers, Report Says

August 14, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Tipping

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Californians are among the worst tippers in the United States, according to a new report.

Time Magazine says the Golden State ranks 48th overall, just ahead of D.C., Massachusetts and Hawaii.

California patrons pay an average of 15.2 percent in gratuities. This is despite, quizzically enough, the state being home to some highest earners in the country.

The number one state? Idaho, at 17.4 percent.

Hawaii ranks dead last in the report, tipping on average just 14.8 percent on average.

The report was done by the company Square and looked at millions of credit and debit card transactions in July.

