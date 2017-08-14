State Orders Changes At Sacramento County Child Welfare Site

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — She went from a homeless teen to a statistic in the state’s foster care system.

But “Tessa”—we’re not using her last name or showing her face to protect her identity—says she was worse off when she moved into the lobby of The Children’s Receiving Center.

The gated intake center off of busy Auburn Boulevard is supposed to hold kids for a few hours while social workers locate their next foster home. In Tessa’s case, 24 hours turned into 365 days.

RELATED: Sacramento County CPS Office Used To House Children

“It’s a waiting room. Why would you have kids sleeping there and waiting for placement waiting there?” she said

She says she spent night after night sleeping on an air mattress, at times on the tile floor in that small lobby. Space and showers weren’t guaranteed.

“The whole room would be filled up, any room on the floor filled up with kids and mattresses,” she said

But the California Department of Social Services says it’s forcing Sacramento County’s Child Welfare agency to put an end to the illegal foster facility by the end of the summer.

About a year after citing the center for operating as an illegal residential facility for children it couldn’t place in foster homes, state officials are ordering the county to move the kids to on -site cottages. The adjacent shelter is now a nonprofit group home, which previously said it’s maxed out.

“I’m not sure they’ll have the ability to really satisfy the needs of all the young people…there may be 100 kids a month that show up to that place right now, said Brenda Dabney.

Brenda Dabney of the Children’s Law Center represents foster kids in court, and she’s still pushing officials for a long term solution.

“Something akin to a home, not an office, not a group home environment, but an actual home where a child can be showered with love and attention,” she said.