Driver Found Passed Out In Car Already Has 4 DUI Convictions

August 14, 2017 4:52 PM
File (credit: Getty Images)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a 29-year-old man with four prior DUI convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of his car and arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Southern California.

Police in Costa Mesa say officers responded to a report of a motorist swerving across freeway lanes before exiting onto surface streets Saturday.

A short time later, officers found the car stopped and blocking traffic at an intersection and the driver passed out in his seat.

Sgt. Matt Selenske says Ruben Gonzalez of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Selenske tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2vxFIVK ) that Gonzalez has four prior DUI convictions within the last seven years, two pending DUI cases and was on probation for DUI.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    A 29 yo with 4 convictions for DUI and still driving the roads. This should do it or is it going to take another one when the Fk er kills somebody?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch