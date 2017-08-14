HOUR 1:
Kayte and the Mad Backer Adrian Ross talk Zach Randolph’s arrest, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and the Miami Marlins franchise being for sale on Morning Brew. Then, more on Randolph’s arrest and what’s next for Z-Bo. Finally, more on the NFL’s handling of the Ezekiel Elliott situation.
HOUR 2:
Kayte and Adrian talk LaVar Ball before Threefer Madness featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Marshawn Lynch, and more. Then, and extended segment on Marshawn Lynch and college football talk.
HOUR 3:
Sports attorney and legal analyst Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about both the Ezekiel Elliott and Zach Randolph situations. Then, a segment on Roberto Aguayo being cut by the Buccaneers. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
