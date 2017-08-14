Kayte and the Mad Backer; The Drive – 08/14/17

August 14, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Ross, Ezekiel Elliott, Samsung, Zach Randolph

HOUR 1:

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott (Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kayte and the Mad Backer Adrian Ross talk Zach Randolph’s arrest, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and the Miami Marlins franchise being for sale on Morning Brew. Then, more on Randolph’s arrest and what’s next for Z-Bo. Finally, more on the NFL’s handling of the Ezekiel Elliott situation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

img 0603 Kayte and the Mad Backer; The Drive 08/14/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kayte and Adrian talk LaVar Ball before Threefer Madness featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Marshawn Lynch, and more. Then, and extended segment on Marshawn Lynch and college football talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 114168950 Kayte and the Mad Backer; The Drive 08/14/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sports attorney and legal analyst Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about both the Ezekiel Elliott and Zach Randolph situations. Then, a segment on Roberto Aguayo being cut by the Buccaneers. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch