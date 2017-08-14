WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Kings’ Minority Owner Shaq Thought Sacramento Signed Otto Porter Jr. From Wizards [Video]

August 14, 2017 2:16 PM
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Everybody knows Shaquille O’Neal, no introduction needs to be said.

The 4x NBA Champion is currently an analyst and minority owner of the Sacramento Kings, which fans humorously dubbed “SHAQramento.”

During a Q&A on a Washington Wizards podcast Monday afternoon, O’Neal was asked what he thought about the team and the future of the franchise.

“They’re close. A great year last year. Close. I still think they’re one or two pieces away,” he started with.

…which then led to…

“They lost an important piece, Otto Porter. He’s now playing for my team in Sacramento,” Shaq added.

Ummm…Should someone tell Mr. O’Neal that Porter is still with the Wizards after the organization matched an offer sheet? Aren’t you supposed to know these facts as a part-owner?

