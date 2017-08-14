Kings’ Minority Owner Shaq Thought Sacramento Signed Otto Porter Jr. From Wizards [Video]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Everybody knows Shaquille O’Neal, no introduction needs to be said.

The 4x NBA Champion is currently an analyst and minority owner of the Sacramento Kings, which fans humorously dubbed “SHAQramento.”

During a Q&A on a Washington Wizards podcast Monday afternoon, O’Neal was asked what he thought about the team and the future of the franchise.

Hold on a sec… Shaq said WHAT?! about Otto Porter on the Wizards Tipoff podcast? Listen to the full podcast here: https://t.co/vL1gMjbSLh pic.twitter.com/o7iDO2A65h — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) August 11, 2017

“They’re close. A great year last year. Close. I still think they’re one or two pieces away,” he started with.

…which then led to…

“They lost an important piece, Otto Porter. He’s now playing for my team in Sacramento,” Shaq added.

Ummm…Should someone tell Mr. O’Neal that Porter is still with the Wizards after the organization matched an offer sheet? Aren’t you supposed to know these facts as a part-owner?