Maloofs Bet $880K On Mayweather, Will Give Any Winnings To Charity

August 14, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Maloof Family
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Dana White splits Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor apart during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Gavin and Joe Maloof are so confident Floyd Mayweather Jr. will beat Conor McGregor that they bet $880,000 on it.

And if the Maloof brothers are big winners along with Mayweather on Aug. 26, they are giving the proceeds of their whopping wager to charity.

The wealthy entrepreneurs and former Sacramento Kings owners revealed their extraordinary bet to The Associated Press on Sunday, two days after they placed the wager at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The bet is thought to be the biggest yet made on the fight, which is expected to be Vegas’ biggest spectacle in recent years.

The Maloofs will make a $160,000 profit if Mayweather – a minus-550 favorite Friday – remains unbeaten against McGregor, the UFC champion making his pro boxing debut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

