Outrage Grows Over Charlottesville Violence, Suspected Driver Denied Bond

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the violence and clashes between political and ideological groups in Charlottesville calm, the rhetoric by elected leaders intensifies.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs,” said President Donald Trump while delivering a prepared statement Monday morning.

The President’s strong statement denouncing hate groups and listing them by name comes two days after he blamed “many sides” for the violence.

“We condemn in the strongest way possible,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, local leaders in Charlottesville are steadfast showing their displeasure with prejudice in their town.

“You are not welcome here,” said Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy. “Take your minions with your tiki torches and leave. Do not return back to Charlottesville.”

James Fields Jr, however, will be staying. The 20-year-old from Ohio was denied bond during a court hearing on Monday. Fields is accused of speeding into a crowd of counter protesters killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

“I’m extremely proud that she stood for what she believed in,” said Heyer’s mother Susan Bro, “she gave heart to it. She gave soul to it, and now she’s given her life to it.”

As the tension continued in the street outside the courthouse, blocks away the area where Heyer died remains closed. People placed flowers and wiped away tears.

As the memorial grows, so does the support for her cause thousands of miles away in the Sacramento region.

“It’s important to stand up for what is right and not to allow the hate that is going on in our country,” said Denise Johnston of Rocklin at a candle light vigil over the weekend, “it sickens me to my core.”