Activists Demand More From Sacramento Leaders To Ease Racial Tensions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The black community in Sacramento is putting pressure on city leaders and demanding change.

They’re asking for unity and respect from the rest of the community, and law enforcement.

This, in response to the attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Some people in the black community are criticizing Mayor Darrell Steinberg, saying he’s not doing enough to help ease racial tensions.

“I asked him a simple question, what are you going to do to help the black economics? What is the plan to help develop Black businesses? He shunned me off,” said Berry Accius.

Accius, a local black activist, looking back at his encounter with Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Accius says the mayor, along with other local leaders, aren’t doing enough to help the Black community, especially now, with what he calls hate rhetoric coming from President Donald Trump.

“People are afraid to talk about racism, every time you hear leadership they always talk about diversity and they want to put this progression on how Sacramento is,” Accius added.

Accius is one of many within the black community who feels the city isn’t addressing the inequality.

Sacramentans gathered Sunday night to mourn those attacked and killed in Charlottesville.

Many at the gathering say the attacks are just the latest example of the president’s tolerance for white nationalists.

“The moment we realize we need to come together and not let this man roll over, we have to do something, we have to be vigilant,” said Alice Huffman.

Huffman represents the NAACP in Northern California and is calling on more support from the community by holding those accountable for attacks against the Black community in Sacramento.

“It’s in my power to bring justice and bring that peace,” said Sam Kinsey.

The newly staffed Sacramento Police Review Commission could be the answer.

Sam Kinsey will be sitting on the board this year, which reviews and recommends policies for the Sacramento Police Department.

Kinsey says his top priority is to give the black community the answers they’re looking for.

“We’re gonna speak up, we’re gonna let people know what’s wrong and what’s right,” Kinsey said.

Steinberg says the new police review commission, and Sacramento’s new police chief are both steps in the right direction and will help address the racial divide in Sacramento.