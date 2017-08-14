Stay Tuned: NBA To Announce 2017-18 Season Schedule Today!

August 14, 2017 9:30 AM
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Better get your calendars ready, the NBA is set to announce the upcoming 2017-18 regular season schedule today at 3pm PST, per a tweet from the league.

So far, the NBA has announced each team’s preseason schedule.

The Sacramento Kings’ preseason listing is as follows:

Following is the Kings complete 2017-18 preseason schedule:

Monday, Oct. 2 – Vs. San Antonio. 7pm

Friday, Oct. 6 – @ San Antonio. 5:30pm

Sunday, Oct. 8 – @ L.A. Lakers. 7:30pm

Monday, Oct. 9 – Vs. Portland. 7pm

Thursday, Oct. 12 – @ L.A. Clippers. 7:30pm

Friday, Oct. 13 @ Warriors. 7:30pm

 

The NBA will announce the regular season schedule on NBA Network. We’ll update the Sacramento Kings’ schedule as it’s released.

