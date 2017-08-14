Stay Tuned: NBA To Announce 2017-18 Season Schedule Today!

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Better get your calendars ready, the NBA is set to announce the upcoming 2017-18 regular season schedule today at 3pm PST, per a tweet from the league.
So far, the NBA has announced each team’s preseason schedule.
The Sacramento Kings’ preseason listing is as follows:
Following is the Kings complete 2017-18 preseason schedule:
Monday, Oct. 2 – Vs. San Antonio. 7pm
Friday, Oct. 6 – @ San Antonio. 5:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 8 – @ L.A. Lakers. 7:30pm
Monday, Oct. 9 – Vs. Portland. 7pm
Thursday, Oct. 12 – @ L.A. Clippers. 7:30pm
Friday, Oct. 13 @ Warriors. 7:30pm
The NBA will announce the regular season schedule on NBA Network. We’ll update the Sacramento Kings’ schedule as it’s released.