The New Schedule Is Here, The New Schedule Is Here: The Lo-Down – 8/14

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Jason talks about the release of the NBA season, and talked about the Kings schedule, their opening game, and some of their Nationally televised games this year.  He talked about how the Kings might do this year, and where the Kings will finish.  At the end of the hour Jerry Reynolds joined Jason to talk about the schedule.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Show Jerry Reynolds joined Jason to talk about the upcoming season for the Kings.  He also talked about some of his history in the NBA and with the Kings, and some more sports talk.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Jerry stays for the next half hour to finish up with the show, and answered some questions from listeners.  Jason also talked about the NFL preseason, and how teams are looking before the regular season.  He also talked about some of the players in the NFL kneeling for the National Anthem and where does protest fit in with sports.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Alex Myers, Golf Digest, joins Jason to talk about the PGA Championship and who are some of the golfers to watch in the future.  Jason ended the show talking about the NBA Schedule, and what to expect this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

