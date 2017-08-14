World War II Vet Gets Home Makeover And Free Trip From Volunteers

CBS Local — A World War II veteran in Austin, Texas has received a helping hand from thankful volunteers in his community. Bob Goolsby, 95, and his wife, Jewell, have lived in the same home for nearly 45 years.

Both in their 90s, the Goolsbys were not able to tend to their overgrowing trees and other yard work anymore. That’s when several groups in the Austin community came up with a plan to clean up the army veteran’s home.

Members of the Police Department’s Explorers Program, the city’s veterans service office, and Home Depot sent about 60 volunteers to Bob Goolsby’s home to completely make over the couple’s yard.

“It feels great. I like helping people. It’s just one way to give back to the community,” said volunteer Angelica Rodriguez, per myStatesman.com.

The good samaritans cleared weeds, trimmed plants, and fixed the house’s siding. The volunteers also washed and painted the home’s exterior.

“It’s hard to believe that someone would do this for us,” Goolsby said.

There was one more surprise presented to the former Army medic. Honor Flight Austin, a group that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials, invited Mr. Goolsby on a trip in September to honor his service.

“It’s great that he’ll be able to read all of those names now,” Jewell Goolsby said.

(H/T: myStatesman.com)