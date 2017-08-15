A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/15

August 15, 2017 7:32 PM
Hour 1

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21in the first half of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Doug and Grant are back off a few days of vacation and open up the show in the first hour with discussion around Ezekiel Elliot’s appeal of his suspension, as well as give their thoughts on the release of the Kings entire schedule.

 

 

 

Hour 2

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 9: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots against the Sacramento Kings on April 9, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour two Rick Kamla of NBA TV joined the show to talk the release of the NBA schedule, a little about the upcoming NCAA football season and some insight on the Atlanta Falcons. Plus what’s the impact of athletes being ale to skate clean in legal situations while others are punished.

 

Hour 3

696116206 A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 8/15

(Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“The Voice” of the San Francisco 49ers Ted Robinson joined Doug and Grant in hour three to give his thoughts on the team’s upcoming season. Hear Ted tell you about Brian Hoyer as the starting QB heading into the season, why the corner back position is the most worries about position on the team and what he thinks about head coach Kyle Shannahan.

 

 

Hour 4

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 02: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is checked on by tackle Donald Penn #72 after being sacked against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 2, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Raiders 30-24.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joined the fellas to talk all the news around the NFL. Hear Baldy give his thoughts on what the most important aspect of a team is right now, how he feels the Ezekiel Elliot suspension may effect the Cowboys, his surprise teams heading into the season and why he thinks Donald Penn will only need a few weeks to get into shape.

