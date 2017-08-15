Hour 1

Doug and Grant are back off a few days of vacation and open up the show in the first hour with discussion around Ezekiel Elliot’s appeal of his suspension, as well as give their thoughts on the release of the Kings entire schedule.

Hour 2

In hour two Rick Kamla of NBA TV joined the show to talk the release of the NBA schedule, a little about the upcoming NCAA football season and some insight on the Atlanta Falcons. Plus what’s the impact of athletes being ale to skate clean in legal situations while others are punished.

Hour 3

“The Voice” of the San Francisco 49ers Ted Robinson joined Doug and Grant in hour three to give his thoughts on the team’s upcoming season. Hear Ted tell you about Brian Hoyer as the starting QB heading into the season, why the corner back position is the most worries about position on the team and what he thinks about head coach Kyle Shannahan.

Hour 4

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joined the fellas to talk all the news around the NFL. Hear Baldy give his thoughts on what the most important aspect of a team is right now, how he feels the Ezekiel Elliot suspension may effect the Cowboys, his surprise teams heading into the season and why he thinks Donald Penn will only need a few weeks to get into shape.