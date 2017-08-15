Police: Man Killed Girlfriend In Front Of Son, Stuffed Her In Trash Can

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The man suspected of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

It was a packed room Tuesday afternoon with more than a dozen family members visibly devastated.

Daniel Winkler, 36, has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Angenai Terlouw.

According to detectives, Winkler carried out the horrendous crime in front of their 5-year-old son over the weekend.

Prosecutors say because of the severity of the case, it will be extremely difficult for all parties involved.

“Nobody likes it. You’ve seen other cases where district attorneys will bend over backwards and plead out cases rather than put a child on the stand. It’s a terrible situation,” said Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau.

Winkler already has one strike, according to Himelblau. His sentence will, therefore, be doubled if convicted.

Winkler still has no bail and will be back in court next Tuesday for a bail review.

Meanwhile, the family is now trying to raise money for two young children who lost their parents. If you’d like to help, click on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/49rrr6o