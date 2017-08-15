VOTE: Do you think the U.S. should go to war with N. Korea if the country fires missiles near Guam?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Modesto Farmer Who Plowed Wetlands Agrees To $1.1M Penalty

August 15, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: farming, Modesto

MODESTO (AP) – A California farmer will pay $1.1 million for plowing federally protected wetlands and streams, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday, closing a yearslong legal battle that made him a rallying figure for critics of environmental regulation.

The Justice Department announced the consent decree for John Duarte, who owns land and a nursery in Northern California. The settlement with federal authorities, who had been due to start the penalty phase in Duarte’s legal case Tuesday, includes civil penalties and money to restore wetlands and streams.

The case began after Duarte bought fallow land within federally protected wetlands and streams in 2012, and paid a contractor to deep till it, or rip it. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cited Duarte. A federal court found against Duarte last year, saying the wetlands that Duarte tilled hadn’t been plowed for at least 24 years.

Duarte’s lawyers argued that he was simply a farmer plowing a wheat field, and they said the seasonal wetlands survived the tilling.

The California farmer’s case had been spotlighted by farm groups, including farmers concerned about what had been an Obama administration project to more clearly define what wetlands and waterways fall under the protection of existing clean-water laws. The American Farm Bureau Federation lauded Duarte for standing up to federal environmental regulators.

Duarte’s attorneys said in a statement that federal prosecutors would have sought tens of millions of dollars from Duarte during the penalty phase of the legal case.

The consent decree still requires court approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch