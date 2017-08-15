WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Must-See Games; The Drive – 08/15/17

August 15, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Ezekiel Elliott, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Tiger Woods

HOUR 1:

667710372 Must See Games; The Drive 08/15/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte are back together and they talk the release of the 2017-2018 NBA schedule, the major games for the Sacramento Kings, and Tiger Woods for Morning Brew. Then, Dave shares some stories from his weekend playing in celebrity golf tournaments. Finally, Kings slogans for the upcoming season.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Ezekiel Elliott of Ohio State holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #4 overall by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ezekiel Elliott (L) and Roger Goodell (Photo Credit: Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk war movies and a new movie pass before Threefer Madness featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Tiger Woods, and the Sacramento Kings schedule. Then, more on Ezekiel Elliott’s situation plus some conversation on Zach Randolph’s arrest.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

173777581 Must See Games; The Drive 08/15/17

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ESPY)

Dave and Kayte continue with their conversation on the integration of sports and politics. Then, a segment on the Sacramento Kings’ schedule before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

