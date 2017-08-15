HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte are back together and they talk the release of the 2017-2018 NBA schedule, the major games for the Sacramento Kings, and Tiger Woods for Morning Brew. Then, Dave shares some stories from his weekend playing in celebrity golf tournaments. Finally, Kings slogans for the upcoming season.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk war movies and a new movie pass before Threefer Madness featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Tiger Woods, and the Sacramento Kings schedule. Then, more on Ezekiel Elliott’s situation plus some conversation on Zach Randolph’s arrest.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte continue with their conversation on the integration of sports and politics. Then, a segment on the Sacramento Kings’ schedule before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here: