Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Tweet Becomes One Of The Most-Liked Tweets Of All-Time

August 15, 2017 6:57 AM
Former US president Barack Obama (R) waves at reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor on June 30, 2017. (Credit: DITA ALANGKARA/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US president Barack Obama (R) waves at reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor on June 30, 2017. (Credit: DITA ALANGKARA/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend is already one of the platform’s most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” The quote comes from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:00 am

    If I did that in school or college, I’d get an F. He quoted Nelson Mandela and blew up the internet. GMAB

