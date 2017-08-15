Employee Shot To Death At South Sacramento Auto Body Shop

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at an auto body shop that left an employee dead.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the 3000 block of 52nd Ave. in an industrial area of South Sacramento.

As night fell, employees kept out of the industrial yard turned deadly crime scene were finally let back to their workplaces.

Investigators continued searching for evidence in and around a business called Xpert Auto Repair, where a worker was shot to death, by an unidentified gunman.

“Today, I really got scared,” Rocky Mazhar said.

Rocky Mazhar runs the tire shop next door and says the employee killed, had worked at the shop for several years. Mazhar says he was known as a kind person.

“He has a family, he has kids, so who’s gonna take care of them because he takes care of all his family,” Mazhar said.

Deputies arrived at the small auto repair business early in the afternoon after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

“There appears to have been some kind of argument or physical altercation prior to the shooting,” Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Tony Turnbull said. “It sounds like it had to do with some type of business transaction. Or passed business transaction.”

Deputies say one other employee was inside at the time of the shooting, but they have no detailed description of the gunman.

“He’s a neighbor, so of course it’s sad,” Mazhar said.

Gunfire at a repair shop leaves an employee dead, and investigators gathering evidence to find the killer.