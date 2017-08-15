The Season Is Almost Here: The Lo-Down – 8/15

Hour 1

during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2012 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about what big time sports achievement would you like to do if you could. The guys spent some time talking about student Athletes, and Stanford Head Football Coach David Shaw’s comments about time management. The guys also talked about the story with Tiger Woods and the drugs that were in his system when he was arrested for a DUI in May.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws from the pocket during his team\'s game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18, 2016 in San Diego, California.

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys went across the NFL and ranked the quarterbacks from each division, and who is considered a franchise quarterback. The guys also talked about Fantasy Football and why people play, or do not play during the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

667710624 The Season Is Almost Here: The Lo Down 8/15

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NBA and previewed the NBA season with the schedule being released yesterday.  Next, the guys talked about some of the moves made this off season in the NBA, and what moves might be made before or during the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

