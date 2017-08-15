VIDEO: Derek Carr Teases New Music Video

VOTE: Do you think the U.S. should go to war with N. Korea if the country fires missiles near Guam?
August 15, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Derek Carr, football, NFL, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders may have found a new side gig.

He tweeted on Tuesday to announce the launch of a new website, derekcarrmusic.com. The QB even teased a music video on his Twitter page.

Before fans could give too much commentary, Carr let everyone know it was all for laughs.

In case you missed it, see the tweets below.

