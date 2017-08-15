VIDEO: Derek Carr Teases New Music Video

Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders may have found a new side gig.
He tweeted on Tuesday to announce the launch of a new website, derekcarrmusic.com. The QB even teased a music video on his Twitter page.
Before fans could give too much commentary, Carr let everyone know it was all for laughs.
In case you missed it, see the tweets below.
Can't wait for you to see what's next: derekcarrmusic.com https://t.co/z7pshxVoo3—
Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 15, 2017
😂😂 everyone calm down it's ALL a joke! I don't really dress like that and make music videos on the side 😂😂—
Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 15, 2017