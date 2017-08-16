Los Angeles Cemetery To Remove Confederate Monument

August 16, 2017 6:14 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood Forever Cemetery says it will take down a monument commemorating Confederate veterans after hundreds of people demanded its removal.

The 6-foot stone monument has stood since 1925 in a section of the famous Los Angeles graveyard where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.

Officials said Tuesday that it would be taken to a storage site, but the grave markers will remain.

The move comes days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city’s ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments.

Hollywood Forever president Tyler Cassity tells the Los Angeles Times that the cemetery has fielded hundreds of calls and emails asking for the monument’s removal.

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Just to be fair, we should remove the monuments honoring Union veterans, too.

    What a waste…today’s liberal-left idiots (“social justice warriors” or snowflakes) have nothing better to do, than attack pieces of concrete and bronze from 100 years ago.

    GET A JOB, snowflakes. And if your min.wage part-time job isn’t keeping you busy enough, get a 2nd job.

