Football And Chick-fil’-A…A Match Not Made In Heaven

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high.

They made their first Super Bowl appearance this past February since 1999.

They are opening their brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season featuring the reigning 2016 NFL MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan.

Who wouldn’t want to get in on that action?

The Atlanta based fast-food franchise Chick-fil-A sure wanted in on some of that. It seems like a no brainer for them to have their very own booth at the brand new shiny stadium.

Except for one thing…Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

Yep. They’ve been closed on Sunday since 1946 when founder Truett Cathy ordered it so.

The reason according to their website states “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

I see nothing wrong with that practice.

There is one thing though…the Falcons have eight regular season home games on Sunday this season.

It seemed like a match made in heaven but there must have been a break down in the thought process somewhere along the line.

It’s not a total loss though I suppose.

The Atlanta United will also play their games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Then of course there will be concerts and such.

So pretty much everyone other than Falcons fans will be able to enjoy a nice Chick-fil-A dinner! Hey, at least they’ll have December 7th, a Thursday night against the Saints, to partake.