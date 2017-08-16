Charlottesville Victim’s Mother: Find A Way To Make A Difference

August 16, 2017 9:36 AM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 16: A poster announcing the memorial service for Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car slammed into a crowd of people protesting against a white supremacist rally, stands in the window of the Paramount Theater August 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville will hold a memorial service for Heyer Wednesday, four days after she was killed when a participant in a white nationalist, neo-Nazi rally allegedly drove his car into the crowd of people demonstrating against the 'alt-right' gathering. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mother of the young woman who lost her life during violent weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, says the way to truly honor Heather Heyer is to “make a difference in the world.”

Susan Bro urged about 1,000 mourners gathered inside the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to “find in your heart that small spark of accountability.”

“You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done and you make it happen.”

“You take that extra step and you find a way to make a difference in the world!”

Bro said Heather’s participation in the protests against white nationalists was “not the end of her legacy.”

“It was just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:57 am

    She could have stayed home or did something else, other than marching to battle the other group. She knew the danger and went anyway. Dumb, risk-taking behavior.

    In Charlottesville, two groups, Alt-left and Alt-right, went looking for trouble. And got it.

