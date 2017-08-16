HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk ESPN’s NFL preseason power rankings, Ian Kinsler going after umpire Angel Hernandez, and Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal for Morning Brew. Then, a breakdown of ESPN’s NFL preseason power rankings. Finally, more on umpire Angel Hernandez.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on the NFL preseason power rankings including three related questions on Threefer Madness. Then, a segment on athletes that have had successful music careers.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Former Oakland Raider and current Raiders insider Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to talk game 1 of the Raiders’ preseason and the latest surrounding the team. Then, a segment on football stadium food and Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here: