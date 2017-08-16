How Are We Still On Air?; The Drive – 08/16/17

August 16, 2017 9:13 AM
HOUR 1:

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 16: Detail view of a logo of the National Football League is painted on the field as the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk ESPN’s NFL preseason power rankings, Ian Kinsler going after umpire Angel Hernandez, and Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal for Morning Brew. Then, a breakdown of ESPN’s NFL preseason power rankings. Finally, more on umpire Angel Hernandez.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

824095292 How Are We Still On Air?; The Drive 08/16/17

Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on the NFL preseason power rankings including three related questions on Threefer Madness. Then, a segment on athletes that have had successful music careers.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders walks out onto the field before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Oakland Raider and current Raiders insider Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to talk game 1 of the Raiders’ preseason and the latest surrounding the team. Then, a segment on football stadium food and Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

