Jason Ross: The 10 Must See Home Games This Season For The Sacramento Kings

Earlier in the week the much anticipated NBA schedule was finally released. We now know the layout of the 82 game grind that awaits the new look Kings. This will be season number two in the beautiful Golden 1 Center. If you haven’t had a chance to go then make this your season to see the team and to check out the amazing facility. To me here are the 10 must see games this season….
- Opening Night against the Houston Rockets on October 18th. There is always something special about the home and season opener and this one won’t be any different. The energy, passion and excitement for the new season will be on full display
- October 24th against the New Orleans Pelicans. The first of 4 nationally televised games and the TNT crowd will also get to see the first time that DeMarcus Cousins returns. Boogie comes back to a place where he played like a top 10 player but just didn’t rack up the wins. His return will be one that will interest many
- November 7th against Oklahoma City Thunder. This is the first time for Kings fans to see the Thunder with a dynamic duo of MVP Russell Westbrook and Paul George
- November 22nd against the Los Angeles Lakers. Any Kings vs. Lakers game gets Sacramento fans attention but mix in an ESPN national audience and the new rivalry with Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox and we have got something special.
- November 28th against the Milwaukee Bucks. For NBA fans that have not seen the “Greek Freek” Giannis Antetokounmpo play yet in person you need to. The All-Star is coming off his best season and continues to round into one of the most unique players in the NBA. At tip off of this game he will still be just 22 years of age. Wow.
- December 27th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We don’t know what the Cavs will look like at the time of this game but it is LeBron’s only visit to Sacramento and the Cavs will likely be very relevant when this game hits the schedule. Enjoy LeBron while he is still playing the decline in his game will come soon so try and remember him and see him at his finest.
- February 2nd against the Golden State Warriors. The champs make their first visit of two to Golden 1 Center. This game will be on ESPN and can the Kings get another home win against the league’s best team?
- February 26th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has done a lot to overhaul their roster. The T-Wolves have the longest playoff drought in the NBA and are looking to change that. Not sure if they will do it but I do know that Karl Anthony-Towns is one of the games great young players and his future is very bright.
- March 25th against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics made it to the #1 seed in the East last season and will be one of the favorites in the East again this season. Combine that will Isaiah Thomas’ return to Sacramento and it will be a fun night in the G1C.
- April 11th against the Houston Rockets. Much like the season begins the Rockets it ends with Houston at home too. Season finales have their own range of emotions and the closeout of the 2017-2018 season will have all of the feels.
The best part of the schedule being released means that we are getting so close to the return of NBA basketball. With the pre-season beginning on October 2nd it really is almost here. Enjoy.