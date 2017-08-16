Marlins Beat Giants 8-1

MIAMI (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton’s homer streak ended Wednesday, but he singled, stole a base and scored in a four-run first inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-1.

Stanton, who had homered in a team-record six consecutive games, didn’t come close to his 45th of the year. He was hit under his left arm by a 91-mph pitch in the second inning, tapped out to the pitcher in the fourth, grounded out to short with the bases loaded to end the fifth and singled in the eighth.

The hits against Matt Cain and Josh Osich increased Stanton’s average to .287, but he failed to homer for only the third time in the past 13 games. The major league record for the longest home run streak is eight games, shared by Marlins manager Don Mattingly (1987) with Dale Long (1956) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

The Marlins went 5-1 on their homestand.

Cain (3-10) fell to 0-9 in his past 13 starts. He allowed five runs, two earned, in four innings.

A catcher’s interference on Nick Hundley and an error by shortstop Brandon Crawford helped the Marlins score three unearned in the first. Tomas Telis hit a two-out, two-run double, and added an RBI single in the third.

Jose Urena (11-5) limited the Giants to an unearned run in five innings. Three relievers combined for four hitless innings.

OFF THE BENCH

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki hit a two-out pinch-hit single in the fifth. He’s batting .278 as a pinch-hitter and leads the majors with 20 pinch hits, one shy of the Marlins’ season record.

HARDBALL

Marlins right-hander Brian Ellington struck out four in two scoreless innings. His final three pitches reached 100 mph as he fanned Hunter Pence.

WHAT A PLAY

Marlins 2B Dee Gordon made a heads-up unassisted putout at first base to retire Hundley in the third. As Gordon fielded Hundley’s one-hopper, first baseman Telis also tried for the ball, which left no one to cover first. The speedy Gordon sprinted to the bag and barely beat Hundley while both avoided a collision.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to Monday after he was hit in the head during a home-plate collision Sunday against the Washington Nationals. … INF Miguel Gomez (right knee) will go on a rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose and is expected to play Thursday and Friday before being activated with the Giants on Saturday. … RHP Johnny Cueto (blisters) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.56) is scheduled to start Friday at the New York Mets when the Marlins begin a six-game trip.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (7-12, 4.74) is scheduled to start Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies when the Giants start a seven-game homestand. Samardzija is 1-4 with an 8.67 ERA against the Phils.

