Hour 1
Hall of Famer Warren Moon joined Doug and Grant to continue the NFL team previews for the Seahawks. Hear Warren speak on the back up quarterback position, what will happen with the running backs this year and what the team expectation is.
Hour 2
Rivalries and band wagoners, are they intertwined or are they the complete opposite? Hear the fellas talk about each position in sports. Plus news and notes around the NFL, like Jared Goff playing well for the Rams and Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension issue.