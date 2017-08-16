Ouch! Red Sox Ceremonial First Pitch Hits Photographer In Groin [Video]

August 16, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: first pitch, groin, MLB, photographer, Red Sox

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It’s got to be pretty embarrassing when you miss the mark completely when throwing a ceremonial first pitch. (We’re looking at you 50 Cent)

Check out this opening pitch that was meant for 1967 Red Sox standout Mike Andrews before Wednesday’s ‘Sox game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead it sailed right over his head and into the groin of a photographer.

This will probably hurt every guy watching this…or at least make them laugh out loud. However, I’m still scratching my head as to how you overthrow a pitch that hard and far…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch