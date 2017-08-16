VOTE: Are you planning to buy a Powerball ticket?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Police: Former Cop Found Passed Out With Newborn In Car

August 16, 2017 3:54 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman who once worked as a police officer in the Pittsburgh suburbs is facing charges she was found passed out in her car with her newborn son in the backseat and was revived with an opioid antidote.

O’Hara Township police say officers responding to a call Sunday of a shirtless man wandering around found the 32-year-old woman in the car and her 29-year-old boyfriend sitting on a curb.

They say the woman was revived with Narcan. They say the boyfriend first said they had taken Percocet possibly laced with heroin then he said she was on Xanax.

Nicole Mautino and Anthony Schulli face charges including endangering the welfare of children. Lawyers for them weren’t listed in online court documents.

The infant wasn’t injured but taken to a hospital as a precaution.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch