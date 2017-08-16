Sacramento City Council Votes To Continue Watering Restrictions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento city council has decided to continue conservation efforts by cutting back on residents’ water use.
The restrictions limit watering to twice a week, increases fines for second-time violators, and amends sections of the city code relating to outdoor water conservation.
The ordinance passed with a 6 to 3 vote.
