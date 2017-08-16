Take A Look: Levi’s Stadium Honors Former 49ers With Revamped Signage

August 16, 2017
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

With just three days away from the stadium’s first kickoff of the 2017 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers organization and Levi’s Stadium decided to add some flair to the facility by honoring Niner alumni with some signage.

Multiple sports analysts tweeted photos of some of the banners that will be hung from here on out, take a look:

SacBee‘s Matt Barrows noted in his tweet that the stadium was criticized in the past for being too bland.

The first home preseason game is on Saturday at 7 p.m. PST against the Denver Broncos.

Their first home game of the regular season is a week 1 match up against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 10. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PST.

