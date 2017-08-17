Pollock Pines Woman Was Near Barcelona Terror Attack

BARCELONA (CBS13) — A local woman and CBS 13 viewer found herself in the middle of the latest terror attack.

Darby Flynn from Pollock Pines tells us she was just 2 blocks away from the carnage in Barcelona.

She described the area where it occurred, telling CBS 13, “It’s the medieval center of town where there’s a lot of small streets coming off the main thoroughfare, but Las Ramblas is very wide. It’s very busy with tourists and locals. There’s lots of restaurants and vendors. It’s a very very busy part at the center of the city–lots of stuff going on there.”

Flynn is traveling through Spain alone but has made many friends along the way. She tells us the attack has left Spaniards stunned.

“The locals that I talked to–were a little bit surprised,” Darby tells us, “they kind of feel like it’s been happening in the rest of Europe-now it’s finally come to where they live. They were a little shocked —but also dreading the day when it did come.”

Like so many others, Darby is left without transportation for now. The Metro Trains were shut down immediately following the attack.

She knows that pales in comparison to the loss of life in Barcelona and she sends her thoughts and prayers to those impacted.