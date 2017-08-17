Haystacks Still Smoldering After Galt Barn Catches Fire

August 17, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Galt

GALT (CBS13) – A barn and several hay stacks are a smoldering mess Thursday morning after a flames ripped through a business in Galt.

The fire started about 2 a.m. Thursday off of New Hope Road, about four miles from Highway 99.

The flames quickly ate through a barn and hay stacks, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

Several fire trucks were called out to the fire, including trucks from Lodi.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. Firefighters say they’re going to let the thousands of haystacks to burn themselves out.

