Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Wrecking Yard In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a large fire at a wrecking yard in Modesto.
The fire started around 1:30 p.m., sending up thick, black smoke. When crews arrived at the business on Crows Landing Road, they found 20 vehicles on fire.
Traffic on Highway 99 was reduced to a crawl.
Authorities were worried flames would spread to nearby businesses or homes; however, that didn’t happen — no one was injured in the fire.
People familiar with the area say homeless people have set fires in the area in the past. Firefighters haven’t said whether that was the cause of this fire.