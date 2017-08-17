SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Pelosi Calls For Removal Of Confederate Statues In Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference May 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Pelosi wrote the Confederate statues in Congress are “reprehensible.” She called on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to remove the statues.

“There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country,” Pelosi wrote.

 

Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a “deafening silence” from most of her Republican colleagues about President Donald Trump’s comments on white supremacists.

She said: “I hope that we will hear more from them.”

The Republican president has been widely criticized since insisting that “both sides” were to blame for racially charged violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead and led to the death of two state troopers in a helicopter crash.

The San Francisco Democrat also raised concerns about a planned rally at a federal park in her home city being organized by Trump supporters.

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:18 am

    There are far more serious problems in this country than 100-year old statutes.

    Such as 20 million+ illegal aliens stealing American jobs and depressing wages, terrible public education caused by teacher unions and illegal alien overcrowding, endless welfare addiction and poverty caused by democrats, businesses and good-paying jobs destroyed by high-taxes, high-regulation democrats.

    But what do the foolish liberals and snowflakes do?
    They ignore real problems and want you to look at 100-year old statues and blame today’s problems on them.
    “Pay no attention to the record poverty rate in California, or the 20 million+ illegals and anchor babies in the country who compete with you for rentals (i.e. high rent)!
    It’s all Trump’s fault ! It’s the Confederacy’s fault ! All the black on blacks shootings in Chicago is because of General Robert E Lee! “

