Pelosi Calls For Removal Of Confederate Statues In Congress

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Pelosi wrote the Confederate statues in Congress are “reprehensible.” She called on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to remove the statues.

“There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country,” Pelosi wrote.

.@SpeakerRyan, it is time to immediately remove Confederate statues from the halls of Congress. https://t.co/twJ4MFOfgB pic.twitter.com/7Yx6p4JgCK — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 17, 2017

Speaking in Los Angeles Wednesday, the Democratic leader said there is a “deafening silence” from most of her Republican colleagues about President Donald Trump’s comments on white supremacists.

She said: “I hope that we will hear more from them.”

The Republican president has been widely criticized since insisting that “both sides” were to blame for racially charged violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead and led to the death of two state troopers in a helicopter crash.

The San Francisco Democrat also raised concerns about a planned rally at a federal park in her home city being organized by Trump supporters.