SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

New Kids or Kendrick: The Lo-Down – 8/17

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, MLB, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after the game against the Indiana Pacers.

(Photo Credit: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the drama between Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavs.  They talked about what all three of their futures are going to be, and who will be the “heel” and who will be the “babyface” in the situation.  The guys also talked about the money being bet on the Raiders to win the World Series.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: DeMaurice Smith (L), Executive Director of the NFLPA, speaks with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti (R) before a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith saying that a work stoppage in the NFL is “almost a virtual certainty.”  Then the guys were talking about the concerts that have come to Sacramento, and Damien talked about his favorite shows.  The guys ended the hour talking about Ric Flair’s medical problems, and what he has meant to pop culture.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about how uncomfortable the situation between Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL, and the NFLPA has become.  Damien brought up how he watched the movie Any Given Sunday recently, and how and how it foreshadowed a lot of the problems that the NFL is seeing today.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch