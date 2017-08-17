Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the drama between Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavs. They talked about what all three of their futures are going to be, and who will be the “heel” and who will be the “babyface” in the situation. The guys also talked about the money being bet on the Raiders to win the World Series. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith saying that a work stoppage in the NFL is “almost a virtual certainty.” Then the guys were talking about the concerts that have come to Sacramento, and Damien talked about his favorite shows. The guys ended the hour talking about Ric Flair’s medical problems, and what he has meant to pop culture. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about how uncomfortable the situation between Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL, and the NFLPA has become. Damien brought up how he watched the movie Any Given Sunday recently, and how and how it foreshadowed a lot of the problems that the NFL is seeing today. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

