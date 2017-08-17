Hour 1
Jason Cole of the Bleacher Report joined Doug and Grant in hour one of the show to talk all the news and notes around the NFL. Plus the fellas talk about the NFLPA announcing there may be a stike in the year 2021 in the NFL!
Hour 2
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are probably the top two qb’s in the league, but who at the moment would round out your top 5 qb’s in the league. Hear Doug and Grant debate and discuss the top 5 qb’s in the NFL currently with listeners and among each other.
Hour 3
In hour 3 the fellas expand the the top 5 qb’s currently to the top 5 qb’s of all time. Plus Fox Sports NFL Rules Analyst Mike Pereira joined Doug and Grant to talk about the new rules of emphasis in the NFL.