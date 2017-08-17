Police: Man Tried To Kidnap Child At Sacramento Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a child at a Sacramento park.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening at a children’s play area of a park along the 1500 block of Q Street.
Sacramento police say a suspicious person walked into the play area and walked up to a father and his small child. The suspect then asked if the child belonged to him.
Worried for their safety, the father and his son left – but the suspect followed them close behind.
At some point, police say the suspect tried to grab the child.
Police were called and officers soon arrested the suspect – 27-year-old Andre Matthews.
Matthews has been booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of stalking, attempted kidnapping and a parole violation.