Search On For Driver Who Hit, Killed Man In San Joaquin County

MANTECA (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in San Joaquin County late Wednesday night.
The scene was along Airport Way, north of Kasson Road, about 10 miles southwest of Manteca.
California Highway Patrol’s Stockton area division says officers responded a little before 11:30 p.m. and found that a man had been struck by a car. The man, only identified at this point as a 54-year-old from San Joaquin County, was soon pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the car that hit the man struck him with such force that he was thrown to the west shoulder of Airport Way. A passing driver later spotted the man and contacted authorities.
A search is still on for the driver who struck the man. Anyone who may have seen the collision or knows who the driver may be is asked to contact authorities at (209) 938-4800.