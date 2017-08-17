SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

The Solar Eclipse Is Coming, Where Will You Watch It?

By Lisa Meadows
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The big show is coming up here on Monday, so where are you going to watch it? There are many local locations that offer some free eclipse glasses and fun booths for kids. The Capitol Lawn will have NASA ambassadors, educational booths for kids and some solar eclipse glasses.

The Arthur F. Turner Library has 150 eclipse glasses given to them by NASA for the first visitors to the watch party.

The Sacramento State will also have a watch party in which they will have some telescopes with solar filters & welders glasses.

Some other locations include The Powerhouse Science Center, World Of Wonders Science Museum, and American River Conservancy.

