South Lake Tahoe Fire Department Has Money, But It Can’t Find A Boat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS 13) — For the last three months, South Lake Tahoe fire rescue has been scouring the country for a specialized rescue boat. They have the money, but can’t find the boat to buy!

“Time is critical and the quicker we can get a paramedic to that patient on the boat, the better the outcomes,” said Tim Spencer, Battalion Chief with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue. “We’re just keeping our eye open and just trying to find the right boat.”

From Emerald Bay to the Nevada State Line, Spencer’s team is responsible for more than 10 miles of shoreline and 25,000 locals. But on certain weekends, the population skyrockets to 100,000 when tourists flood the area.

“It increases our call volume, for sure,” Spencer said.

But every water rescue that the fire department responds to requires extra time loading up a temporary boat they’re borrowing from the police department.

Spencer says it’s not big enough, fast enough or close enough to fire stations as they would like.

“It’s working for now, but we would like to do better,” he told CBS 13.

The department has been hunting for a specialized rescue boat called a Safe Boat since May. They’re designed specifically for military, police and fire operations, providing incredible stability. But the best part is they’re virtually unsinkable.

Spencer explained that heavy rain in the last year meant more floods across the country. And more floods made the demand for Safe Boats skyrocket.

“They’ve been getting snatched up before we get them!” He said.

The department has even checked with the Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard for an extra boat they may not be using. But they still haven’t had any luck.

A new safe boat costs about $400,000. But Spencer says they’d be happy with a used safe boat they can fix up and get out on the water as soon as possible.