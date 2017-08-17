‘You Can’t Change History’: Trump Bemoans Removal Of Confederate Statues

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – President Trump is wading back into a racially-charged debate on Twitter, bemoaning the removal of Confederate statues.
The president posted a three-part tweet Thursday morning, this time critiquing the removal of those statues.
“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!” the tweets together read.
Fallout from Pres. Trump’s contentious Tuesday news conference continues on Capitol Hill continues on Capitol Hill. Trump caught heat for refusing to place blame for the violence in Charlottesville on white supremacists.
Protests continue around the country and the world after that speech.
In Santiago, Chile, outside the building where Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech, there was a show of solidarity with Charlottesville.
Nearly a dozen high-profile corporate leaders quit the president’s business advisory council, over his response to the violence in Charlottesville. In a tweet on Wednesday, with more CEO’s leaving his councils, the president announced he had disbanded the group.
One Comment
There are far more serious problems in this country than 100-year old statutes.
Such as illegal aliens stealing American jobs and depressing wages, terrible public education caused by teacher unions and illegal alien overcrowding, endless welfare addiction and poverty caused by democrats, businesses and good-paying jobs destroyed by high-taxes, high-regulation democrats.
But what do the foolish liberals and snowflakes do?
They ignore real problems and want you to look at 100-year old statues and blame today’s problems on them.
“Pay no attention to the record poverty rate in California, or the 20 million+ illegals and anchor babies in the country who compete with you for rentals (i.e. high rent)! It’s all Trump’s fault ! It’s the Confederacy’s fault ! “