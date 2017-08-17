LIVE COVERAGE: 13 killed, more than 50 hurt in Barcelona van attack, officials say
Un-Fixable Problems in Sports; The Drive – 08/17/17

HOUR 1:

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on October 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Le\’Veon Bell (Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Dave is out so Kayte and Matt talk Le’Veon Bell continuing his holdout, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather dropping to eight ounce gloves, and the Cavaliers doing all they can to convince LeBron to stay. Then, more on the latest drama involving McGregor and Mayweather. Finally, some Le’Veon Bell talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

694325252 Un Fixable Problems in Sports; The Drive 08/17/17

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kayte and Matt talk the Kyrie Irving and LeBron James situation in Cleveland before Threefer Madness featuring the Cavs, NBA travel, and the most challenging positions for rookies. Then, an extended segment on the changes to the NBA schedule and un-fixable problems in sports.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

634083488 Un Fixable Problems in Sports; The Drive 08/17/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte and Matt speak with San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows about 49ers training camp, the upcoming season, and more. Then, a segment on Tayshaun Prince joining the Memphis Grizzlies front office. Finally, some talk on the Chicago Bulls buying out Dwayne Wade’s contract to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

