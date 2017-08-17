HOUR 1:
Dave is out so Kayte and Matt talk Le’Veon Bell continuing his holdout, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather dropping to eight ounce gloves, and the Cavaliers doing all they can to convince LeBron to stay. Then, more on the latest drama involving McGregor and Mayweather. Finally, some Le’Veon Bell talk.
HOUR 2:
Kayte and Matt talk the Kyrie Irving and LeBron James situation in Cleveland before Threefer Madness featuring the Cavs, NBA travel, and the most challenging positions for rookies. Then, an extended segment on the changes to the NBA schedule and un-fixable problems in sports.
HOUR 3:
Kayte and Matt speak with San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows about 49ers training camp, the upcoming season, and more. Then, a segment on Tayshaun Prince joining the Memphis Grizzlies front office. Finally, some talk on the Chicago Bulls buying out Dwayne Wade’s contract to end the show.
