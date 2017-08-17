SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Man Indicted In Wife’s Death Aboard Cruise Ship

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Utah man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska has been indicted on a murder count.

Kenneth Manzanares was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the death of Kristy Manzanares. The indictment was made public Thursday.

Kristy Manzanares was found dead in a blood-splattered cabin last month on Princess Cruises ship that was diverted to Alaska’s capital city for the investigation. Federal authorities have led the investigation because the death occurred in U.S. waters.

In a previously filed affidavit, FBI Special Agent Michael Watson said witnesses saw Kenneth Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothing.

An arraignment date was not yet set.

F. Richard Curtner, an attorney for Kenneth Manzanares, said he had no immediate comment on the case.

 

